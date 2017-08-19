Jerome Messam rushed for Calgary's only touchdown and Rene Parades was perfect on five field goals as the Stampeders defeated the B.C. Lions 21-17 on Friday night.

Bo Levi Mitchell was 15-of-31 passing for 237 yards and one interception, marking the first time in 18 games the Calgary quarterback failed to throw for a touchdown.

Jonathon Jennings threw a TD to Chris Rainey and ran in another for the Lions, going 25-for-37 for 236 yards to go along with two interceptions. Ty Long kicked a field goal for B.C., but also missed a crucial convert.

With the victory, Calgary (6-1-1) regained second place in the CFL's ultra-competitive West Division, a point back of the Edmonton Eskimos and a point up on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

B.C. (5-4) remains fourth, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who have two games in hand.

Calgary is now a perfect 15-0 in the game following a regular-season bye, a streak that began in 2004.