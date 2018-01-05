Tiger-Cats re-sign 'game-changing' Brandon Banks

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Banks to a one-year contract Friday.

He had 67 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over 18 regular-season games last year. Banks also had 38 punt returns for 385 yards and 34 kickoff returns for 624 yards.

"Brandon has been a game changer on special teams and one of the premier playmakers in the Canadian Football League since his arrival in 2013," Ticats head coach June Jones said in a statement released by the team.

"Last season, he also transformed into an explosive every-down receiver in our offence and we're thrilled to have him back as a starter in 2018."

The five-foot-seven 150-pound American is entering his sixth CFL season, all with the Tiger-Cats.

Blue Bombers get Younger

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hired Jordan Younger as defensive backs coach Friday and added defensive line duties to linebackers coach Glen Young's job title.

Younger, who spent nine seasons with Toronto over his 12-year pro career, most recently served two seasons as the Argonauts' defensive backs coach.

Young has spent the last two seasons as the club's linebackers coach. The Blue Bombers said the contracts of defensive line coach Todd Howard and defensive backs coach Tony Missick would not be renewed.

The other coaches will return to their respective roles for the 2018 season, the team said.