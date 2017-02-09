Former Calgary Stampeder player and team president Bill Britton has died at 82.
Britton died at his Calgary home on Monday, the Stampeders said Thursday in a statement.
He played seven CFL seasons for both the Stampeders and the B.C. Lions from 1958 to 1964.
Britton later became a Stampeders board member and served as team president in 1983-84. He joined the board of directors for the NFL's Denver Broncos in 1985.
A versatile player, Britton played both fullback and linebacker and occasionally filled in as a punt returner.
The University of Western Ontario alumnus rushed for 505 yards and three touchdowns, caught 15 passes for 127 yards and totalled 326 return yards. Britton also had five receptions.
Britton was a lawyer for the Calgary-based Bennett Jones firm after his playing career. He also served as a director for a number of Alberta companies.
He is survived by wife Linda, children Christopher, Angela, Daniel and Jane and foster daughter Claudette, as well as 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Feb. 16 in Calgary.
