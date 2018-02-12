Travis Lulay signs contract extension with B.C. Lions
Travis Lulay extended his contract with the B.C. Lions for the 2018 season on Monday.
Former most outstanding player suffered season-ending knee injury in September
The quarterback was eligible to become a free agent Tuesday.
Lulay is entering his 10th CFL season, and has appeared in 128 career games for the Lions, with 114 touchdowns.
In 11 appearances last season he completed 121 of 165 pass attempts for 1,693 yards and 10 majors.
