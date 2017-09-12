The B.C. Lions will be without quarterback Travis Lulay for the remainder of the season, according to a press release from the club.

Lulay suffered a "significant and season-ending knee injury" during the team's win over the Montreal Alouettes on September 8 and underwent an MRI on Monday afternoon.

Lulay was tackled by Montreal's Branden Dozier on a six-yard run as he looked for a first down on the second play from scrimmage. It's believed he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, according to the Canadian Press.

Game Wrap: Lions defeat Alouettes, Lulay leaves with injury1:55

The veteran quarterback was seen wiping tears from his eyes after being helped to the sidelines where he was examined by trainers and had his leg placed in an air cast.

"There's significant damage," Lulay said after the game. "I'm shocked more than anything. Things happen."

Set to turn 34 later this month, Lulay has dealt with a number of serious injuries in his career, but was back healthy and had a 3-1 record in Jonathon Jennings's absence earlier this season. He entered las week's game with the CFL's top passer rating and completion percentage.​