Sean Whyte kicked a nine-yard field goal with no time left on the clock as the Edmonton Eskimos defeated the B.C. Lions 30-27 on Saturday in the opener to the CFL season for both clubs.

The winning points were set up by Mike Reilly's 76-yard completion to Brandon Zylstra with 36 seconds left after B.C. had tied the score on backup quarterback Travis Lulay's two-yard plunge 20 seconds earlier.

But rookie kicker Ty Long missed the extra point that would have given the hosts the lead before Edmonton stole the victory late.

Reilly wound up 20 for 28 passing and threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns. D'haquille Williams and Vidal Hazelton hauled in the TD grabs for Edmonton, while John White added another on the ground.

White finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Zylstra had seven catches for 152 yards.

Whyte had three field goals and three extra points.