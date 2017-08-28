Art Briles, who was fired last year as the head football coach at Baylor University in Texas in the wake of a sexual assault scandal within his program, has joined the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as an assistant offensive head coach.

June Jones, who replaced Kent Austin as head coach last week, made the announcement Monday. Austin remains with Hamilton as its vice-president of football operations.

Briles, 61, comes to the CFL with over 35 years of coaching experience, including stints as head coach at Houston (2003-07) and Baylor (2008-15). But Baylor's football program came under fire in 2016 when it was revealed university officials failed to take action following alleged sexual assaults.

A report found the football program under Briles mishandled multiple allegations of sexual assault against players, including an alleged gang rape involving five football players.

Reports detailed multiple instances in which Baylor officials and coaches were aware of the sexual assault allegations against players but failed to take disciplinary action.

After being fired Briles sued the school, but later dropped the suit.

Briles accumulated a 99-65 overall record as an NCAA head coach and was 3-6 in bowl games. He led Baylor to Big 12 championships in 2013 and 2014 and coached the school's only Heisman winner, quarterback Robert Griffin III.

In the wake of the reports of misconduct, Baylor forced several members of its athletic staff out, asked its athletic director to resign and eventually fired its president Ken Starr.