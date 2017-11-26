Argos, Stamps battle for CFL supremacy during snowfall
Toronto outscores Calgary 11-0 in 4th quarter to emerge victorious
CBC Sports Posted: Nov 26, 2017 10:25 PM ET Last Updated: Nov 26, 2017 10:25 PM ET
The Toronto Argonauts stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 to win the 105th Grey Cup in the nation's capital.
Playing in the elements
Of course the Canadian football championship had to feature heavy snowfall, which began before the game started.
The winter wonderland was picturesque, but didn't make for the smoothest action. Still, the fans didn't mind.
The players were cool with it too, as Cleyon Laing celebrated a first-quarter sack by sliding through the snow.
Century club
Argos receiver DeVier Posey got loose for a 100-yard touchdown to tie the game as the second quarter began.
Running back Jerome Messam plowed in a touchdown as Calgary entered halftime with a 17-8 lead.
Shania dazzles
National treasure Shania Twain kept the proceedings as Canadian as possible by entering her halftime show by sled.
Messam makes 'em miss
Messam added his second score of the game after shedding Argos defender Jermaine Gabriel in the third quarter.
Century club, part II
With time winding down and the Argos trailing by eight, Toronto's Cassius Vaughan picked up a Calgary fumble at his own goal line and brought it 110 yards the other way to tie the game.
For the win
Argos kicker Lirim Hajrullahu nailed the winning field goal from 32 yards out with just 53 seconds on the clock.
Legendary Argos QB Ricky Ray walked away with his fourth Grey Cup victory.
