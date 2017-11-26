The Toronto Argonauts stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 to win the 105th Grey Cup in the nation's capital.

Playing in the elements

Of course the Canadian football championship had to feature heavy snowfall, which began before the game started.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The winter wonderland was picturesque, but didn't make for the smoothest action. Still, the fans didn't mind.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The players were cool with it too, as Cleyon Laing celebrated a first-quarter sack by sliding through the snow.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Century club

Argos receiver DeVier Posey got loose for a 100-yard touchdown to tie the game as the second quarter began.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Running back Jerome Messam plowed in a touchdown as Calgary entered halftime with a 17-8 lead.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Shania dazzles

National treasure Shania Twain kept the proceedings as Canadian as possible by entering her halftime show by sled.

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Messam makes 'em miss

Messam added his second score of the game after shedding Argos defender Jermaine Gabriel in the third quarter.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Century club, part II

With time winding down and the Argos trailing by eight, Toronto's Cassius Vaughan picked up a Calgary fumble at his own goal line and brought it 110 yards the other way to tie the game.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian PRess)

For the win

Argos kicker Lirim Hajrullahu nailed the winning field goal from 32 yards out with just 53 seconds on the clock.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Legendary Argos QB Ricky Ray walked away with his fourth Grey Cup victory.