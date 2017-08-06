Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and could play Friday when Toronto visits the Montreal Alouettes.
Ray worked the starting offence during Toronto's walkthrough on Sunday, presenting a positive sign for his early return.
Ray's situation isn't nearly as bad as was reported Friday, when he was said to have suffered a shoulder joint separation that would force him to miss four to six weeks.
The 37-year-old was injured in the third quarter of Toronto's 41-24 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night. When he got to the sideline, Ray tried throwing a football but was in visible discomfort.
Backup Cody Fajardo replaced Ray for the remainder of the contest. Ray finished 15-of-26 passing for 139 yards and a TD, the first time this season he hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game.
Ray had said after that game that he was "just a little sore."
