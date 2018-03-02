Skip to Main Content
Hall of Famer Anthony Calvillo to join Argos as QB coach: report

Former Montreal Alouettes great Anthony Calvillo is set to become the new quarterback coach of the Toronto Argonauts, according to a report on 3downnation.com.

Ex-Montreal pivot is set to reunite with Marc Trestman, Jim Popp

Anthony Calvillo will reportedly be named the new quarterback coach of the Toronto Argonauts. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)
Former Montreal Alouettes star Anthony Calvillo is reportedly set to become the new quarterback coach of the Toronto Argonauts. 

Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com reports the 45-year-old Hall of Famer will reunite with Marc Trestman and Jim Popp, both of whom he spent time with during his 15 years with the Alouettes.  

Under Trestman, Calvillo had some of his best seasons, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2008 and 2009. Calvillo won three Grey Cups (2002, 2009, 2010) with the Alouettes.

Calvillo has spent the past three seasons in various roles on the Alouettes' coaching staff, but was left off new head coach Mike Sherman's staff. 

With the Argos, Calvillo will fill the void left by departed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who was hired by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts earlier this week.

