Hall of Famer Anthony Calvillo to join Argos as QB coach: report

Former Montreal Alouettes star Anthony Calvillo is reportedly set to become the new quarterback coach of the Toronto Argonauts.

Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com reports the 45-year-old Hall of Famer will reunite with Marc Trestman and Jim Popp, both of whom he spent time with during his 15 years with the Alouettes.

Hearing <a href="https://twitter.com/acalvillo13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@acalvillo13</a> could go to Toronto Argonauts as QB coach under OC Tommy Condell. Calvillo would be the body to replace Marcus Brady —@HerbZurkowsky1

Under Trestman, Calvillo had some of his best seasons, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2008 and 2009. Calvillo won three Grey Cups (2002, 2009, 2010) with the Alouettes.

Calvillo has spent the past three seasons in various roles on the Alouettes' coaching staff, but was left off new head coach Mike Sherman's staff.

With the Argos, Calvillo will fill the void left by departed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who was hired by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts earlier this week.