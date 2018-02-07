Ticats sign Canadian Olympic bronze medallist sprinter Akeem Haynes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats might have just acquired the fastest player in the CFL.

Canadian sprinter Akeem Haynes signed with the club as a wide receiver, the team announced Wednesday.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ticats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ticats</a> have signed two free agent wide receivers, including former <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> Olympic sprinter <a href="https://twitter.com/UnderdogAK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnderdogAK</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/jamalrobinson_4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jamalrobinson_4</a>.<br><br>DETAILS > <a href="https://t.co/vctLmGiri6">https://t.co/vctLmGiri6</a> <a href="https://t.co/cwO6u5wKeL">pic.twitter.com/cwO6u5wKeL</a> —@Ticats

Haynes, 25, served as the lead-off runner for the Canadian 4x100 relay team that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound speedster told CBC Sports in November that he was a reluctant track star and has wanted to play professional football since graduating from Calgary's Crescent Heights High School in 2010, where he excelled as a running back, kick returner and quarterback.

Haynes received a track scholarship to the University of Alabama.

In October, he worked out as a receiver/kick returner with the Calgary Stampeders.

Haynes ran a personal best 10.15 seconds in the 100 metres at the 2015 Canadian Championships and believes his speed will be unmatched in the league.

"Obviously when it comes to moving forward north and south, there's no doubt in my mind that I'd be the fastest player in the CFL," he told CBC Sports. "If anyone wants to question that, we can set up a race."

Despite his professional football aspirations, Haynes — who was born in Westmoreland Parish, Jamaica, but raised in Calgary, Alta., — has not ruled out competing for Canada at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.