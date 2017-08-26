Conor McGregor was calm and confident in his televised pre-fight interview, telling Showtime's Jim Gray that he would "paint a beautiful picture" in his fight against heavily favoured Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor was subdued in the interview, and he was still wearing a dress shirt, tie and vest, even though his hands were already wrapped about an hour before the start of the bout.

"I'm going to go out and be myself — free, spontaneous, creative — and paint a beautiful picture," he said. "I see me truly outclassing this man and putting him to sleep."

McGregor said he thought he weighed "about 170" pounds after rehydrating from Friday's weigh-in, where he was 153. Mayweather weighed in at 149 1/2.