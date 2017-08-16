Click on the video player above on Saturday at 7:35 a.m. ET to watch live action from the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) World Series event in Budapest, Hungary.

Hundreds of international athletes are competing in a variety of competitions in popular action sports like BMX and inline skating.

Saturday's action includes the women's BMX freestyle World Cup final, and men's semifinal (9 a.m. ET), roller freestyle park World Cup semifinal (12 p.m. ET), and the BMX flat pro semifinal (2 p.m. ET)

Live streaming coverage continues through Sunday.