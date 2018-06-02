Skip to Main Content
Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win

The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory in Epsom, England.

The Associated Press ·
Masar ridden by jockey William Buick comes home to win the Investec Derby during derby day at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, on Saturday. (Adam Davy/The Associated Press)
Beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas last month by Saxon Warrior, William Buick's Masar turned the tables on Aidan O'Brien's favourite, which finished fourth.

Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee was second and Roaring Lion third at Epsom, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching the race.

Godolphin is owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

