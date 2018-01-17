Skip to Main Content
Southern snow takes out NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Notifications

Southern snow takes out NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is warning North Carolina drivers not to venture out into a snowstorm after he slid off the road and hit a tree in Mooresville, N.C.

Retired driver slides off road and hits tree in North Carolina

The Associated Press ·
Retired NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. found himself a victim of icy roads in North Carolina this week. (Terry Renna/Associated Press)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is warning North Carolina drivers not to venture out into a snowstorm after he slid off the road and hit a tree in Mooresville, N.C.

Earnhardt said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he had just used his winch to help a sedan out of a ditch in snowy weather when he himself drove off the road and into a tree.

He wrote: "NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree."

A spokesman for Earnhardt, Mike Davis, said that the recently retired NASCAR driver wasn't injured and his pickup truck had only minor damage, if any. Davis said the people Earnhardt helped weren't injured, either.

Earnhardt's crash happened in Mooresville near where his racing team has its shop and offices.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us