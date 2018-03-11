Canada's Scott Croxall wins Red Bull Crashed Ice world title
Fends off rival Cameron Naasz to claim 2nd championship
Canada's Scott Croxall reclaimed the Red Bull Crashed Ice world championship throne on Friday at the final event of the season in Edmonton.
His fourth place finish was enough to put him ahead of rival Cameron Naasz of the United States for the overall title.
Entering the competition, Croxall held a slim lead over the two-time reigning world champion.
The awaited showdown, however, took place in the semifinal, where Croxall and his brother Kyle, combined to finish ahead of Naasz.
With his closest competitor eliminated, Croxall was assured of the championship – his second – despite finishing behind Austria's Luca Dallago and American Maxwell Dunne in the final round.
Luca Dallago 🇦🇹 delivers in Edmonton 🇨🇦 💪 and wins the 2018 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redbullcrashedice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redbullcrashedice</a> season finale! 🥇 <a href="https://t.co/xLKz2SeAEM">pic.twitter.com/xLKz2SeAEM</a>—@CrashedIce
Kyle Croxall would finish third after getting tangled up with his brother Scott, who lost his edge performing a tight turn.
The fourth place finish left Scott Croxall atop the overall standings with 3245 points. Naasz came second with 2800 points, and Austria's Marco Dallago finished third with 2725.
What a race! <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottCroxy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottCroxy</a> takes home the world championship title on total points 🏆Scott and brother Kyle will now battle it out in the finals to see who claims the Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Edmonton. <br><br>WATCH NOW | Red Bull Crashed Ice | <a href="https://t.co/IwwqJNFUfs">https://t.co/IwwqJNFUfs</a> <a href="https://t.co/bqC5eMaiWB">pic.twitter.com/bqC5eMaiWB</a>—@hockeynight
On the women's side, Amanda Trunzo of the U.S. won the overall title with 3800 points. Her closest competitors were Canadians Jacqueline Legere, who finished second with 2250, while Myriam Trepanier was third with 1660.
Legere was eliminated from title contention after crashing out over the tombstone in Heat 1 of the semis.
Even with the overall title already in hand, Trunzo remained dialed in and finished first in the final.
