Canadian-Austrian sibling rivalry gets heated at Red Bull Crashed Ice final

Tensions ran high between a pair of siblings in the men's final at the Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Finland on Saturday, leading to two penalties and a frustrating result for Canadian Kyle Croxall.

Overall, Canada came away with four medals on the day — two on the men's side and two in the women's event — but Croxall dropped from the top spot on the podium to third after a lengthy review of the race.

Croxall, who was competing in the final with his brother Scott Croxall and siblings Marco and Luca Dallago, crossed the line first, but it was later determined that he gripped the jersey of Luca and was disqualified. Judges also penalized Marco for pushing Scott to the side near the top of the track.

Congrats to 1️⃣ Luca Dallago 🇦🇹, 2️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottCroxy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottCroxy</a> 🇨🇦 & 3️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/Croxy88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Croxy88</a> 🇨🇦!!! 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redbullcrashedice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redbullcrashedice</a> Jyväskylä 🇫🇮 <a href="https://t.co/qaNEjxrVG6">pic.twitter.com/qaNEjxrVG6</a> —@CrashedIce

When the dust settled, Luca was awarded the first win of his career, while Scott, 27, was bumped up to second. Kyle, 29, and Marco finished third and fourth, respectively.

Despite his disqualification, Marco moved into the overall lead with 1,790 points, ahead of Scott (1,400), and Luca (1,019).

In the women's event, Canada collected a pair of medals, with Myriam Trepanier taking second and Tamara Kajah finishing third.

American Amanda Trunzo won the race to give her a comfortable lead in the overall standings.