As Red Bull Crashed Ice wraps up its season in Edmonton this Friday and Saturday, Canadian Scott Croxall has his eyes on winning the world championship.

The 27-year-old from Port Credit, Ont., enters this weekend's races in first place with 2,745 points. A top-two finish in Alberta would seal Croxall's first title since 2015.

The event will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, starting Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Ice cross downhill is fast, dangerous and tactical. But how do you win? 2:53

Croxall's older brother Kyle, 29, sits fourth in the standings, but a win in Edmonton would at best bump him into second.

At the previous Crashed Ice event, in Marseille, France, Scott finished second while Kyle sunk to seventh. Rival Cameron Naasz, of Lake Grove Township, Minn., was the winner, and he also represents Scott's biggest threat for the throne, sitting just behind him in the overall standings in second place.

A Naasz win in Edmonton combined with Scott finishing third or lower would give the American his third consecutive world title.

Austrian brothers Luca and Marco Dallago will also be in the hunt for an Edmonton victory. However, only Marco can climb past Scott into first place overall. He would need to earn 400 points more than Scott.

A penalty in the Red Bull Crashed Ice final in Jyväskylä, Finland cost Croxall a first place finish, while his brother Kyle finished close behind in third. 12:03

The winner of each event's big final is awarded 1,000 points, with second taking 800, third 600 and fourth 500. Points continue to gradually decrease for each of the top 10.

On the women's side, two-time defending champ Jacqueline Legere, from Saint-Georges, Que., will be hard-pressed to take over top spot from American Amanda Trunzo.

Legere is in second place, but almost 900 points behind Trunzo. Another Canadian, Myriam Trepanier from St-Michel-de-Bellechasse, Que., sits in third, but is too far back to win the championship.

The Canadians finished second and third at the Red Bull Crashed Ice races in Jyväskylä, Finland. 5:06

Edmonton has designed the ice track to be 455 metres long — 35 metres longer than the last time the event was held there in 2015.

Also new this year is a feature called the Canadian Big Air, a section of track expected to produce big jumps.