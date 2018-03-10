Skip to Main Content
Watch Red Bull Crashed Ice from Edmonton

Red Bull Crashed Ice

Coming Up

Watch live action from the Red Bull Crashed Ice event from Edmonton beginning on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Live action begins on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Edmonton.

Coverage includes the final men's and women's races of the season, with Canada's Scott Croxall closing in on his second career world title.

