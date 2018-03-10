Coming Up
Watch Red Bull Crashed Ice from Edmonton
Watch live action from the Red Bull Crashed Ice event from Edmonton beginning on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
Live action begins on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Edmonton.
- PREVIEW: Canada's Scott Croxall closing in on Crashed Ice world title
- PROFILE: 'Crazy' Croxall brothers could give Canada 1-2 finish
- Red Bull Crashed Ice track to be longer, faster in Edmonton
Coverage includes the final men's and women's races of the season, with Canada's Scott Croxall closing in on his second career world title.