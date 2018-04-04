Watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Diver Meaghan Benfeito leads Canada into the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, as flag-bearer. Watch the show live now in the video player above and on CBC Television.

Benfeito is a three-time Olympic bronze medallist from Laval, Que., and also won a pair of gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Canada won 82 medals at those Games, including 32 gold.

Canada is sending 283 athletes to Australia, including defending champions such as decathlete Damian Warner and wrestler Erica Wiebe. The team also includes first-time Commonwealth competitors like swimmer Penny Oleksiak and beach volleyball teammates Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades.

They'll be shooting for the Canadian team's stated goal of 100 medals; the last time Canada managed to reach the triple-digit plateau was 2002 in Manchester, when it took home 117 medals.

We all know about The Olympics, but The Commonwealth Games is also a multi-sport, international competition. But what else is there to know about The Commonwealth Games? Here are 5 things that you should know. 2:18

The Gold Coast Games run from April 4-15. ​CBC Sports will also have live coverage of the closing ceremony. The coverage will continue for CBC's Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, and on Saturday April, 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

Unlike the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games have able-bodied and para events running concurrently. And at the Gold Coast Games there will be, for the first time, an equal number of medals for men and women.

The following 23 sports are on the program:

Artistic gymnastics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Mountain biking

Road cycling

Track cycling

Diving

Field hockey

Lawn bowls

Netball

Para powerlifting

Rhythmic gymnastics

Rugby sevens

Shooting

Squash

Swimming

Table tennis

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The Gold Coast edition features three sports never before contested at a Commonwealth Games: para triathlon, women's rugby sevens and beach volleyball, where the Canadian duo of Pavan and Humana-Parades come into competition as the no.1-ranked women's team in the world.

Also of note is the reintroduction of basketball to the program. While it has been part of the Commonwealth Games program in the past, it will be the first time Canadians will participate in the tournament.