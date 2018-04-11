Tough start for Canadian divers Abel, Citrini-Beaulieu at Commonwealth Games

Disaster struck Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the three-metre synchronized springboard final at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

First after three dives, the Canadians plummeted after a disastrous fourth dive and finished fifth. They had won silver in the same event at the 2017 FINA World Championships last summer in Budapest.

The slide came on a windy, glitch-filled afternoon at the outdoor Optus Aquatic Centre. South African diver Nicole Gillis slipped on the stairs leading to the springboard, competing only after a bandage was quickly applied to a damaged big toe.

The first day of the diving competition was also delayed by technical issues, which briefly forced the judges to go old-school and hold up signs indicating their marks. It was blamed on a keypad issue affecting one judge.

Australian Maddison Keeney, who finished last with partner Anabelle Smith after a botched final dive received zero points from the judges, fought back tears after the event.

"It was just kind of stress on top of stress that we don't need," Keeney said of the technical complications. "So it was an interesting day for everyone. I don't think anyone can say they dived well."