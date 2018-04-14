Erica Wiebe named Canada's flag-bearer for Commonwealth closing ceremony

Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe was named flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The reigning Olympic champion successfully defended her Commonwealth title in the women's 75-kilogram category by pinning Blessing Onyebuchi of Nigeria in the gold-medal match

"I am incredibly honoured to be named flag-bearer," the 28-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., said in a press release. "It feels surreal and I can only imagine the moment I will put the Canadian flag in my hand and walk into the stadium. It's an honour that an athlete only dreams of."

Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion Erica Wiebe was one of 4 Canadian medal winners on the wrestling mat during day 8 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 1:45

Wiebe's medal is one of Canada's 15 golds at these Games; Canadians have won 81 medals over 10 days of competition so far and set a goal of winning 100 before the Games end on Sunday.

"To win the 2014 Commonwealth Games, then the 2016 Olympic Games, and repeat again as Commonwealth champion is an amazing achievement," said Canadian Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. "With her unquenchable energy and love of the Commonwealth sport movement, Erica embodies the true spirit of Canada's amazing athletes."