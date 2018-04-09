Damian Warner begins Commonwealth defence with season-best performance

Skip to Main Content
Canadian Damian Warner opened the Commonwealth Games decathlon with a strong 100 metres Monday, clocking a season-best 10.29 seconds.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Damian Warner ran a season-best time of 10.29 seconds in the 100-metre race in the men's decathlon. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)
The 28-year-old from London, Ont., who now makes his home in Calgary, is defending champion.

Warner, whose personal best in the 100 is 10.15, was the fastest of the 12 competitors at Carrara Stadium. Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., ran 10.62 and Taylor Stewart of London, Ont., 11:06.

Warner is coming off a second-place heptathlon showing at the world indoor championships in Birmingham, England, losing to France's Kevin Mayer by just five points despite setting a Canadian indoor record of 6,343 points.

