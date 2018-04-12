Erica Wiebe leads Canadian wrestlers to big day at Commonwealth Games
Olympic gold medallist repeats as Commonwealth champ
Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe defended her 76-kilogram Commonwealth Games crown Thursday in Australia, defeating Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi to win gold.
The 28-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., who also won Olympic gold in Rio, beat opponents from Sierra Leone and England en route to pinning the Nigerian in the freestyle gold-medal match.
"I didn't do my best out there, but I love when I'm down," said Wiebe, who trains out of Calgary. "I love when there is pressure. I always come to play.
"It was great to pin her and put away the match ... I feel great to be a double Commonwealth medallist."
In all, Canada won two gold, a silver and a bronze on the first day of the wrestling competition.
Diana Weicker of St. Catharines, Ont., also won gold in the 53-kilogram Nordic class at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.
"It's my second Commonwealth Games, but only my first time being in the running for medal. I loved it," she said.
Steven Takahashi of London, Ont., took a silver in the 57-kilogram class, losing 15-7 to India's Rahul Aware.
Takahashi's father Ray competed in wrestling at both the 1978 games in Edmonton and 1982 games in Brisbane, Australia. He won gold in 1978 and silver in 1982.
I wanted to come here and get a medal, hopefully to beat my dad ... I really wanted that gold. It's a bittersweet feeling," said Takahashi, who is coached by his father.
And Toronto's Jevon Balfour, a silver medallist four years ago in Glasgow, picked up a bronze with a 14-4 win over Australian Connor Evans in the 74-kilogram class.
