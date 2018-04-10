Canada's Taylor Ruck wins 8th medal to equal Commonwealth Games record

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck matched the record for most medals won at a single Commonwealth Games by any athlete when she reached the podium for the eighth time in Australia on Tuesday.

The record-tying medal came in the women's 4x100 medley relay. Ruck anchored teammates Kylie Masse, Kierra Smith and Penny Oleksiak to the silver medal, setting a Canadian record of 3:55.10 in the process.

Ruck's eighth podium finish moved her into a tie with four other swimmers: Canada's Ralph Hutton (1966) and Australians Susie O'Neill (1998) and Emily Seebohm (2010). It also broke the 52-year-old single-Games record for Canada women she had briefly shared with Elaine Tanner.

Ruck, who was born in Kelowna, B.C., and lives in Arizona with her Canadian parents, will leave Australia's Gold Coast with a gold, five silver and a pair of bronze. The gold came in the 200-metre freestyle, where she set both a Canadian and Commonwealth Games record in the final.

Ruck already owns a pair of Olympic relay medals from 2016 and is positioning herself as the Canadian swimmer to watch leading up to the 2020 Games. At the 2017 world junior championships she won six gold medals (including one individual, in the 200 free) and added a silver in the 100 backstroke. She also helped Canada win a pair of relay gold medals at the 2016 short-course worlds.