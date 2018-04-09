Taylor Ruck matches Canadian Commonwealth Games record with 7th medal

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck tied a Canadian record Monday by winning her seventh medal of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

With her bronze in the women's 100-metre freestyle, Ruck, 17, grabbed a piece of the single-Games mark, which has stood for 52 years and is shared by two other swimmers. Elaine Tanner set the record in 1966 in Jamaica and Bill Sawchuk matched it in 1978 in Edmonton.

Ruck will have a chance to break the record Tuesday, when she's expected to compete for the Canadian team in the women's 4x100 medley relay final at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Ruck, who was born in Kelowna, B.C., and lives in Arizona with her Canadian parents, now has a gold, four silver and a pair of bronze at these Games. The gold came in the 200-metre freestyle, where she set both a Canadian and Commonwealth Games record in the final.

Ruck already owns a pair of Olympic relay medals from 2016 and is positioning herself as the Canadian swimmer to watch leading up to the 2020 Games. At the 2017 world junior championships she won six gold medals (including one individual, in the 200 free) and added a silver in the 100 backstroke. She also helped Canada win a pair of relay gold medals at the 2016 short-course worlds.

Penny falls short

Penny Oleksiak, the reigning Olympic co-champion in the women's 100 free, finished fifth in that event Monday, 0.77 of a second behind Ruck's bronze-winning time. Australian sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell won gold and silver, respectively.

Oleksiak, 17, has not won an individual medal at the Commonwealth Games. The 2016 Olympic sensation has a pair of relay silvers that she won along with Ruck.

Canada picked up a second medal in the pool Monday when Kierra Smith took silver in the women's 100 breaststroke.