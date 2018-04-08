Kylie Masse, Taylor Ruck headline huge day for Canada at Commonwealth Games

Canada's Kylie Masse won her second gold in as many nights and teenager Taylor Ruck added a silver Sunday to up her total to six in the Commonwealth Games pool.

Masse, who won the 100-metre backstroke on Saturday, set a Games record Sunday in taking the 200 backstroke in two minutes 5.98 seconds. Ruck was second in 2:06.42 with Australian star Emily Seebohm third in 2:06.82.

Ruck is on track to make history with six medals in six events so far here (one gold, four silver and a bronze). The 17-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., still has the 100 freestyle and likely the individual medley relay to go.

Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., is the world champion and world record-holder in the 100 backstroke. Her 200 time Sunday was one one-hundredth of a second off her Canadian record.

Banner day for Canadians

In addition to Masse and Ruck's performances, gymnast Shallon Olsen claimed gold in the women's vault ahead of teammate Ellie Black, while Mo Ahmed earned silver in the men's 5,000m final.

Canada captured 14 medals on Day 4 of competition and now has 32 total. That trails only host Australia (84) and England (47).

Here's a breakdown of Canada's Day 4 medals:

Gold

Artistic gymnastics: Shallon Olsen in women's vault

Swimming: Kylie Masse in women's 200m backstroke

Silver

Artistic gymnastics: Ellie Black in women's vault

Artistic gymnastics: Scott Morgan in men's floor exercise

Artistic gymnastics: Brittany Rogers in women's uneven bars

Athletics: Mo Ahmed in men's 5,000m

​Swimming: Taylor Ruck in women's 200m backstroke

Swimming: Sarah Darcel in women's 200m individual medley

Weightlifting: Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau in women's 75kg

Weightlifting: Boady Santavy in men's 94kg

Bronze