Watch Commonwealth Games - Highlights

Watch highlights of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on CBCSports.ca beginning on Saturday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch highlights of the 2018 Commonwealth Games beginning on Saturday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET.
Four years after winning 82 medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Canada sent a mix of defending champions such as decathlete Damian Warner and wrestler Erica Wiebe and first-time Commonwealth competitors like swimmer Penny Oleksiak and beach volleyball teammates Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades to shoot for the Canadian team's stated goal of 100 medals.
