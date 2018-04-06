Watch Commonwealth Games - Highlights

Click on the video player above to watch highlights of the 2018 Commonwealth Games beginning on Saturday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET.

Four years after winning 82 medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Canada sent a mix of defending champions such as decathlete Damian Warner and wrestler Erica Wiebe and first-time Commonwealth competitors like swimmer Penny Oleksiak and beach volleyball teammates Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades to shoot for the Canadian team's stated goal of 100 medals.