Skip to Main Content
Canada's Django Lovett wins Commonwealth high jump medal

Commonwealth Games

New

Canada's Django Lovett wins Commonwealth high jump medal

Canadian Django Lovett won a bronze in the Commonwealth Games high jump Wednesday in Australia, recording a personal best of 2.30 metres.

B.C. athlete sets personal best

The Canadian Press ·
Django Lovett clears the bar in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, where the Canadian won a bronze medal Wednesday. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)
comments

Canadian Django Lovett won a bronze in the Commonwealth Games high jump Wednesday in Australia.

The 25-year-old from Surrey, B.C., recorded a personal best of 2.30 metres (up from 2.27) at Carrara Stadium. Australia's Brandon Starc won gold at 2.32 metres and Jamaica's Jamal Wilson took the silver at 2.30 by virtue of fewer misses.

The 25-year-old set a new personal best of 2.30m on his way to high jump bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 1:34

"It has been a long time coming and I'm just so thrilled to finally put it together in front of such an amazing crowd, so many awesome people," said a happy Lovett.

Lovett made the podium despite tweaking a leg.

"On my takeoff I felt a sharp pull in my hamstring so I'll let the experts take a look at it. I'll go and get assessed but I'll be back for sure."

As for setting a new personal best, he said: "I can definitely jump higher."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us