Canada's Django Lovett wins Commonwealth high jump medal

Canadian Django Lovett won a bronze in the Commonwealth Games high jump Wednesday in Australia.

The 25-year-old from Surrey, B.C., recorded a personal best of 2.30 metres (up from 2.27) at Carrara Stadium. Australia's Brandon Starc won gold at 2.32 metres and Jamaica's Jamal Wilson took the silver at 2.30 by virtue of fewer misses.

The 25-year-old set a new personal best of 2.30m on his way to high jump bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 1:34

"It has been a long time coming and I'm just so thrilled to finally put it together in front of such an amazing crowd, so many awesome people," said a happy Lovett.

Lovett made the podium despite tweaking a leg.

"On my takeoff I felt a sharp pull in my hamstring so I'll let the experts take a look at it. I'll go and get assessed but I'll be back for sure."

As for setting a new personal best, he said: "I can definitely jump higher."