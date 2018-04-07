Canadian gymnast Ellie Black earns 2nd gold at Commonwealth Games

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black won the women's individual all-around gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, adding to the gold she won Friday in the team event.

The 22-year-old from Halifax, runner-up-at the 2017 world championship, finished with 54.200 points at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Australia's Georgia Godwin was second with 53.800 and England's Alice Kinsella was third at 53.150.

A day after earning gold in the gymnastics team event, Black won another gold medal with an impressive performance in the women's all-around finals competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 1:33

Black won the team gold with Isabela Onyshko, Jade Chrobok, Shallon Olsen and Brittany Rogers.

"It was incredible," Black said of the back-to-back golds. "My coach said that I just had to go out there and enjoy it. That's what I did. I just wanted to show what Canadian gymnastics is all about."

Four years ago at the Commonwealth Games, Black won gold in the balance beam, silver in the vault and bronze in the floor. She finished fourth in the team and individual all-around.

"We were really looking to improve on the team competition," Black said. "Coming into the all-around I was of course looking to improve as well.

"I still had some mistakes, but it's a big step up from last time. It has shown that we, Canadian gymnastics, are growing. We are a force that's coming through."

Onyshko finished ninth Saturday in the individual all-around.

Black was fifth in the individual all-around two years ago in Rio, Canada's best-ever Olympic result in the event.

Record-setting golds for Canada

Two Canadians set new Games records en route to a pair of impressive golds at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Maude Charron claimed top prize in dominant fashion in the 63-kilogram class. The 24-year-old from Rimouski, Que., lifted a Games-record 122 kilograms in the clean and jerk Saturday, erasing the mark of 121 set in 2006 by fellow Canadian Christine Girard.

The Canadian weightlifter broke a clean and jerk Commonwealth Games record, on her way to a gold medal in the women's 63 kilogram competition. 1:18

In the pool, Kylie Masse bested two-time defending Games champion Emily Seebohm to take home gold in the women's 100-metre backstroke. The win marked the third time in just two days that the 22-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., lowered the Games record, which now stands at 58.63 seconds.

Canada captured seven medals on Day 3 of competition and now has 18 total. That trails only host Australia (56) and England (31).

Here's a breakdown of Canada's Day 3 medals:

Gold

Artistic gymnastics: Ellie Black in women's individual all-around

Weightlifting: Maude Charron in women's 63kg

​Swimming: Kylie Masse in women's 100m backstroke

Silver

Swimming: Aurelie Rivard in women's 200m individual medley SM10

Swimming: Taylor Ruck in women's 50m freestyle

Swimming: Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak in women's 4x200m freestyle relay

Bronze