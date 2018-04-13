Alysha Newman leads Canada to another big Commonwealth day

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman's record-setting performance highlighted another big day for Canada that saw the country win 14 more medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Newman matched her own Canadian record and broke the Commonwealth Games record by clearing 4.75 metres on her final attempt to defeat New Zealand's Eliza McCartney (4.70) and Australia's Nina Kennedy (4.65)

Newman was one of 4 Canadian track and field medallists on day 9 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 3:15

Newman, who set the Canadian record last summer, easily beat the old Commonwealth Games mark of 4.62, which had stood since 2006.

Newman, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and an Olympian in 2016, got a boost from the crowd before her final, record-setting jump.

"Having the crowd close by helped so much," said the 23-year-old from London, Ont. "I felt vibrations from my toes all the way up to my hands when I was holding the pole.

"I couldn't let anyone down."

Canada's 14 medals on Day 9 matched its Day 4 tally for the country's best single-day haul at these Games. Canadians have won 27 medals over the last two days to raise the country's total to 74. That trails only host Australia (168) and England (99).

Rhythmic gymnast Sophie Crane won the club event to give Canada another gold medal Friday, bringing Canada's total in that department up to 14. That ranks fourth behind Australia (65), England (31) and India (17).

The Canadian team has set a goal of winning 100 medals before competition ends on Sunday.

Here the breakdown of Canada's Day 9 medals:

Gold

Track and field: Alysha Newman — women's pole vault

Rhythmic gymnastics: Sophie Crane — club

Silver

Track and field: Mo Ahmed — men's 10,000m

Track and field: Nina Schultz — heptathlon

Wrestling: Danielle Lappage — women's 68kg

​Lawn bowls: Ryan Bester — men's singles

Diving: Philippe ​Gagné and Franç​ois Imbeau-Dulac — men's 3m synchro

Bronze