Taylor Ruck sets record, wins Canada's first gold of Commonwealth Games
Teenage swimmer prevails in tight 200m freestyle final
Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck won Canada's first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia, setting a new Games record in the women's 200-metre freestyle.
The 17-year-old's time of 1:54.81 in the final easily erased the old mark of 1:55.57 set in 2014 by Australia's Emma McKeon. The world record of 1:52.98 belongs to Italy's Federica Pellegrini.
Ruck, who was born in Kelowna, B.C., out-touched Australia's Ariarne Titmus (1:54.85) in a tight finish, while McKeon (1:56.26) collected the bronze.
Canada's Penny Oleksiak finished seventh in 1:59.55. Oleksiak revealed on Wednesday that her grandmother died before the start of the Commonwealth Games.
Earlier Thursday in Australia, Joanna Brown won Canada's first medal of the Games by taking bronze in the women's triathlon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.