Taylor Ruck sets record, wins Canada's first gold of Commonwealth Games

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck won Canada's first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia, setting a new Games record in the women's 200-metre freestyle.

The 17-year-old's time of 1:54.81 in the final easily erased the old mark of 1:55.57 set in 2014 by Australia's Emma McKeon. The world record of 1:52.98 belongs to Italy's Federica Pellegrini.

Ruck, who was born in Kelowna, B.C., out-touched Australia's Ariarne Titmus (1:54.85) in a tight finish, while McKeon (1:56.26) collected the bronze.

Canada's Penny Oleksiak finished seventh in 1:59.55. Oleksiak revealed on Wednesday that her grandmother died before the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier Thursday in Australia, Joanna Brown won Canada's first medal of the Games by taking bronze in the women's triathlon.