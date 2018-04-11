Boxer Parent earns bronze, with more to come for Canada in Commonwealth Games ring
Quebec City native was last athlete named to team in place of Mandy Bujold
Canadian boxer Marie-Jeanne Parent lost her semifinal Wednesday but will leave the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with a bronze medal.
And Canada will earn five more medals in the boxing ring, with only the colour to be decided.
Parent lost a 4-1 decision to England's Sandy Ryan in the 69-kilogram division.
The 22-year-old from Quebec City was the last athlete named to the team, summoned a little more than a month before the games when Mandy Bujold withdrew.
Also Wednesday, Caroline Veyre of Montreal was stopped by Nigeria's Yetunde Odunga in the 60 kg quarter-final.
The losses were the first for Canada at the boxing meet.
In the last fight of the night, Montreal's Harley-David O'Reilly won by walkover over Cameroon's Ulrich Rodrigue Yombo in the men's 81 kg quarter-final.
He will be joined in the semifinals by Sabrina Aubin of St-Jean, Que., (57 kg), Montreal's Tammara Thibeault (75 kg), Eric Basran of Vancouver (56 kg) and Thomas Blumenfeld of Montreal (64 kg).
