Canada's Commonwealth basketball teams produce mixed results

Canada's basketball teams found themselves on both sides of blowout results Friday at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The women's squad beat England 80-54, with Daneesha Provo and Shay Colley each scoring a game-high 14 points.

It was the first-ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games for the Canadian women's basketball team. The sport has been on the program just once before, in 2006.

Canada's next game is Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET against host Australia.

Men routed by Aussies

Earlier in the day, the Canadian men's basketball team had a rough start to the Commonwealth Games, losing 95-55 to a more experienced Australia side.

Canada is fielding a young team comprised entirely of U Sports athletes. The Australians, who are hosting the Games, are missing their NBA talent and many European players but do have domestic pros.

University of Calgary guard Mambi Diawara, with 10 points, was the only Canadian to reach double figures.

Daniel Kickert, a guard who has played professionally in Australia, Italy, Spain, Poland and Ukraine, led the Boomers with 14 points. Four others scored in double figures with Brad Newley, a former Houston Rockets draft pick who plays in Spain, adding 12 points.

The Canadians were 5-of-24 from three-point range and went to the free throw line just four times.

Canada plays Nigeria on Saturday.