Canadian beach volleyball teams going for gold at Commonwealth Games
Men's, women's duos enjoying success in sport's debut
Canada's men's and women's beach volleyball teams will go for gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., downed Mariota Angelopoulou and Manolina Konstantinou of Cyprus 21-7, 21-12 in semifinal action Wednesday while Sam Pedlow of Barrie, Ont., and Sam Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea 21-19, 21-15.
Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, ranked No. 1 in the world by the FIVB, will face either Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy or Vanuatu's Miller Pata and Linline Matauatu in Thursday's final at the Coolangatta Beachfront venue in Gold Coast's southernmost suburb.
Pedlow and Schachter, ranked 14th in the world, will take on Australia's Christopher McHugh and Damien Schumann, ranked 20th.
Beach volleyball is making its Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.