Canadian beach volleyball teams into Commonwealth semis

Canada's men's and women's beach volleyball teams both advanced to the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games.

Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter won 2-0 over a pair from Cyprus, while Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan beat Scotland in straight sets.

Pedlow and Schachter defeated Dimitris Apostolou and Georgios Chrysostomou 21-17, 21-15 and will face New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea in Wednesday's semifinal.

Pedlow a 30-year-old from Barrie, Ont., and Schachter, a 27-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., are ranked 14th in the world.

"We know them, we train with them a little bit, but we haven't played them," Sam O'Dea said of the Canadians. "It should be fun, a new challenge and we're looking forward to it."

Humana-Paredes of Toronto and Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., are ranked No. 1 by the FIVB. The duo topped Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts 21-9, 21-9 in the late women's quarterfinal Tuesday at the Coolangatta Beachfront venue in Gold Coast's southernmost suburb.

Humana-Paredes and Pavan will face Cyprus' Mariota Angelopoulou and Manolina Konstantinou in the semis.

Beach volleyball is making its Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast.