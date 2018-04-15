Canadian rugby sevens team to play for Commonwealth Games bronze

GOLD COAST, Australia — The Canadian women's rugby sevens team will be playing for a bronze medal after a 33-7 loss to Australia.

The Canadians will now play either New Zealand or England in this afternoon's third-place match, set for 1:55 p.m. ET in the Gold Coast (11:55 p.m. ET on Saturday in Canada).

Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry opened the scoring in their semi clash with the defending Olympic champions.

Landry also nailed the conversion to put her team ahead 7-0 in the early going. The Canadians made another charge down the pitch after that, but a Natasha Watcham-Roy drop just metres from the try line let Australia off the hook.

The hosts scored two quick tries and converted on both to take a 14-7 lead into the half.

Canada came close to tying it up off a late kick, but Brittany Benn couldn't corral the ball before it left the field of play.

Australia's Emma Tonegato put the match out of reach in the second half, scoring a pair of tries for a 26-7 lead before the scoring was capped off by teammate Charlotte Caslick.

New Zealand and England are currently playing their semifinal now at Robina Stadium. The winner will face Australia in the final.