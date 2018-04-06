Canada's Kylie Masse sets Commonwealth record in 100m backstroke
World record-holder Kylie Masse set a Commonwealth Games mark in the 100-metre backstroke Friday to advance to the semifinals.
The 22-year-old from Windsor, Ont., won her morning heat in 58.70 seconds, just minutes after Australian Emily Seebohm had lowered her own record to 58.91 in her heat.
Masse (pronounced Moss) holds the world record at 58.10, set at the 2017 FINA world championships in Budapest when she won gold. She won bronze in the event at the Rio Olympics.
The backstroke semifinals were scheduled for later in the day with the final Saturday.
