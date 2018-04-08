Humboldt's Paige Crozon playing with a 'heavy heart' at Commonwealth Games

Humboldt native Paige Crozon decided to keep competing at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday in the wake of the horrific crash back home in Saskatchewan, scoring 10 points for Canada's women's basketball team in a 100-61 loss to Australia.

A Canada Basketball spokesman said the 23-year-old Crozon had chosen to keep playing following the accident that saw a semi-trailer collide with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

The accident left 15 dead and 14 others injured.

Today I have a heavy heart. Humboldt was the community that raised me. Sending all my thoughts and prayers back home 💚💛<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> —@pmc14_

"Given the difficult nature of the situation, the [Canadian basketball] team would prefer to not do interviews on the subject at this time," the spokesman said.

Crozon played collegiate basketball at Utah and professionally in Germany.

The community of Humboldt will gather Sunday night to mourn at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team — which had been scheduled to continue its playoff series this evening at the Elgar Petersen Arena.

As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $2.9 million for the players and families affected by the crash.