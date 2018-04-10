Australian runners show what sportsmanship is all about

While the Gold Coast is famous for its sunshine, it was the sportsmanship of a trio of Australian athletes that shone brightest at the Commonwealth Games this week.

After a gruelling 10,000-metre race on Monday, Uganda's Stella Chesang came away with a clear-cut gold. As athletes started filing out of the stadium, three Australian runners decided to stick around to cheer on the rest of the field.

This is why we call it the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FriendlyGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FriendlyGames</a>. Australia's runners 🇦🇺 at the finish line waiting for Lesotho's Lineo Chaka 🇱🇸 to finish the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GC2018Athletics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GC2018Athletics</a> 10,000 metre final. It’s not all about medals at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GC2018</a> - it's about the spirit of the games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareTheDream?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareTheDream</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetActive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetActive</a> <a href="https://t.co/hsfDn3ZTVE">pic.twitter.com/hsfDn3ZTVE</a> —@senbmckenzie

Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings — who finished sixth, eighth, and 16th respectively — waited as Lesotho's Lineo Chaka ran her final three laps, cheering her on at the finish line.

Witnessed another amazing moment at Gold Coast Commonwealth Game - Lineo Chaka from Lesotho, ran the last 3 laps of the 10,000 metres on her own as three Australian waited for her to finish. Can’t to see more stories unfold. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodDamnInspirational?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GodDamnInspirational</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Queensland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Queensland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GC2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GC2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/yUBzoUV8uq">pic.twitter.com/yUBzoUV8uq</a> —@RobPaxevanos

Maybe that's why they call them the Friendly Games.