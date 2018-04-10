Skip to Main Content
Australian runners show what sportsmanship is all about

Commonwealth Games

Australian runners show what sportsmanship is all about

Runners normally leave the track when they finish a race, but these Australian athletes athletes stuck around until the very end.

Athletes stick around to cheer on the final competitor at Commonwealth Games

While the Gold Coast is famous for its sunshine, it was the sportsmanship of a trio of Australian athletes that shone brightest at the Commonwealth Games this week.

After a gruelling 10,000-metre race on Monday, Uganda's Stella Chesang came away with a clear-cut gold. As athletes started filing out of the stadium, three Australian runners decided to stick around to cheer on the rest of the field.

Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings — who finished sixth, eighth, and 16th respectively — waited as Lesotho's Lineo Chaka ran her final three laps, cheering her on at the finish line.

Maybe that's why they call them the Friendly Games.

