CBC Sports announced Thursday a broadcast partnership agreement with the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league club of the of the Kingstone Press League 1.

All matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.

"We are pleased to provide coverage of the Toronto Wolfpack's 2017 season to Canadians through our digital platforms," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports, and general manager, Olympics. "This is a thrilling sport and we are looking forward to sharing the game with new and existing audiences across the country."

The Wolfpack are currently 2-0 playing in the third division of the Rugby Football League. The team's first League 1 match on CBC Sports will be broadcasted on Sunday March, 26 at 10 a.m. ET as the Wolfpack take on the Keighley Cougars in Keighley, England.

Live stream schedule

Toronto Wolfpack at Keighley Cougars, Sunday March 26 (10 a.m .ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at Doncaster RLFC, Sunday April 9 (10 a.m .ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at North Wales Crusaders, Friday April 14 (10 a.m. ET)

Oxford RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 6 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolf pack at Newcastle Thunder, Friday May 12 (2:30 p.m. ET)

Barrow Raiders at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 20 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Coventry Bears at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June 3 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at South Wales Ironment, Saturday June 10 (5:00 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at Workington Town, Sunday June 18 (10 a.m. ET)

Hunslet RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June, 24 (7 p.m. ET)

York City Knights at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 1 (7 p.m. ET)

All Golds at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 8 (7 p.m. ET)

Hemel Stags at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 15 (7 p.m. ET)

Super 8s rounds