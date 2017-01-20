CBC/Radio-Canada has been named premier media partner for the upcoming 2017 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), the organization announced Friday.

Click on the video above to watch the live stream

The eight-day, multi-sport and cultural event will be held in Toronto from July 16-23. CBC/Radio-Canada will provide coverage of the ninth NAIG on multiple platforms through various programming areas across the network.

The media partnership will include:

CBC Sports will stream a minimum of 100 hours of live and on demand competition coverage.

CBC Radio will produce five documentaries telling the stories of the participants who have used sport as a vehicle to overcome challenges to strive for success.

CBC Arts will produce a variety of digital and radio content reflecting cultural expression during 2017 NAIG .

. CBC News' Indigenous Unit will cover the event through original journalism, story-telling and news coverage. This coverage will be distributed across all CBC/Radio-Canada platforms, including those specifically developed to reach Indigenous people.

CBC Sports to produce signature 2017 NAIG sport features for a variety of CBC platforms including cbcsports.ca, Twitter and Facebook .

More than 5,000 Indigenous young people aged 13-19 are expected to participate in teams representing all 13 provinces and territories in Canada and up to 13 regions in the U.S.

Upwards of 1,700 volunteer have registered online to be involved in the event, which will also host cultural festivals, featuring Indigenous artists, traditional learning, vendors, food, cultural performances and nightly entertainment.

The government of Canada and the government of Ontario have each committed $3.5 million to help fund the 2017 Games in recognition of the NAIG as an important agent in promoting Indigenous sport development and recreation in Canada.

The Aboriginal Sport and Wellness Council of Ontario (ASWCO), in collaboration with the City of Toronto and government of Ontario, won the bid to host 2017 NAIG.