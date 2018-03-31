Coming Up
Watch the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with the semifinals.
Return on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET for coverage of gold and bronze-medal games.
