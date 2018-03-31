Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships
Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta.

Live coverage of begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
comments

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with the semifinals.

Return on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET for coverage of gold and bronze-medal games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us