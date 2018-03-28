Coming Up
Watch the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships
Live coverage of begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET with pool play.
Return at 10:30 p.m. ET for more coverage of the men's draws.
CBC sports will provide coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday, April 1 at 2 p.m. ET.
