Watch the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships
Watch the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta.

Live coverage of begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

2018 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship: Draw 1 - Pool B - Leduc, Alberta
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET with pool play.

Return at 10:30 p.m. ET for more coverage of the men's draws.

CBC sports will provide coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday, April 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

