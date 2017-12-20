Canadian field lacrosse pioneer Dave Huntley dead at age 60
Toronto native helped shaped national team into international powerhouse
Canadian field lacrosse pioneer Dave Huntley died at the age of 60 on Monday, the Canadian Lacrosse Association has announced.
Huntley, from Toronto, was a driving force behind the evolution of field lacrosse in Canada over the past four decades. He helped shape the national team program into an international powerhouse, winning three gold medals along the way.
He was involved, as a player, coach or manager, with every senior men's world championship team since 1978.
As a player for Canada at the 1978 FIL World Lacrosse Championships in England, he helped guide them to a thrilling overtime victory over the United States to capture his country's first ever gold medal. He rejoined the team four years later, in 1982, and brought home bronze.
He was on Canada's coaching staff for five consecutive world championships, from 1986 to 2010, including as head coach in 2006 when Canada won gold in London, Ont.
More recently, Huntley was the men's field program director for Canada at the 2014 World Championship in Denver, where he helped select the coaching staff and players that eventually triumphed over the U.S. to capture yet another gold medal.
