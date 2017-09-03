Canadian cyclist Michael Woods climbed to eighth place in the standings by finishing sixth in the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, while Chris Froome of Great Britain maintained his overall lead.

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the mountainous stage with a time of three hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds.

A late surge by Froome over the final metres of the punishing ride allowed him to increase the gap over Vincenzo Nibali from 55 seconds to 1:01 overall.

Froome finished the stage a spot above Woods at 3:35:38.

Woods, who began the day ninth overall, completed the 129.4 kilometre stretch in 3:35:41.

The 30-year-old was once a promising middle-distance runner, but transitioned to cycling four years ago after his track career was derailed by an injury.

The Ottawa native began riding with Garneau-Quebecor in 2013 and is now with Cannondale, an American professional team.

Woods finished 38th at the Giro d'Italia earlier this season.

Monday is the second rest day for the three-week race, which heads north on Tuesday with an individual time trial.

The final week of the race will stay in the north before its finish in Madrid on Sept. 10.