The British government says Birmingham has been chosen as the recommended city for the country's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Birmingham beat Liverpool in the contest, but the central England city must now convince the government to approve the bid and underwrite the event's costs.
The games were originally scheduled to be staged in Durban but the South African city was stripped of the hosting rights because of financial issues.
