Coming Up
Watch Best of 10: Skis & Boards
Join hosts Signa Butler and Rob Pizzo for Best of 10, a countdown of some of the greatest moments and stories in Canadian high-performance sports history.
Join hosts Signa Butler & Rob Pizzo on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch Best of 10, a CBC Sports original series.
Hosts Signa Butler and Rob Pizzo guide you on a countdown of some of the greatest moments and stories in Canadian high-performance sports history.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.