It's not March Madness but things got more than a little crazy between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, who finished with just three players in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday.

Alabama's Collin Sexton and Minnesota's Nate Mason earned a double technical for a heated back and forth. Mason was then ejected from the game, which did not go over well with head coach Richard Pitino, who received a technical foul as well.

That was only the beginning. A scuffle broke out between the two teams, which resulted in the entire Crimson Tide bench getting ejected from the game.

With five players and no reserves, the Crimson Tide played with the remaining full squad until point guard Dazon Ingram fouled out. Then with 11 minutes remaining on the clock, the Crimson Tide lost yet another player, this time due to injury, giving the Gophers a five-on-three advantage with over 10 minutes remaining.

Game over? Not for the gritty Alabama trio, who outscored Minnesota 30-22 to cut the Gophers' 17-point lead to just three points with over a minute to go.

