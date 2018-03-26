Skip to Main Content
NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw dies after collapsing during game

Zeke Upshaw died on Monday morning, two days after collapsing on the floor during a G-League game on Saturday night.

Grand Rapids Drive forward was rushed to hospital Saturday night

NBA G League basketball player Zeke Upshaw died two days after collapsing on the floor during a game on Saturday night. (Grand Rapids Drive)
​A Detroit Pistons developmental player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.

The Grand Rapids Drive says 26-year-old Zeke Upshaw died at a hospital Monday. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw's commitment to the community, especially children.

Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday. He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 swingman from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.

