NBA G League player Zeke Upshaw dies after collapsing during game
Grand Rapids Drive forward was rushed to hospital Saturday night
A Detroit Pistons developmental player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
The Grand Rapids Drive says 26-year-old Zeke Upshaw died at a hospital Monday. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.
Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." <a href="https://t.co/FxQtaJoqbG">pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG</a>—@grdrive
Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw's commitment to the community, especially children.
Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/1AutFtIFwU">pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU</a>—@grdrive
Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday. He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 swingman from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.